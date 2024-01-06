Saturday's game between the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) and Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) going head-to-head at KSU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 83-80 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kennesaw State, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Queens vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: KSU Convocation Center

Queens vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 83, Queens 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kennesaw State (-3.1)

Kennesaw State (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Kennesaw State has gone 6-5-0 against the spread, while Queens' ATS record this season is 3-8-0. The Owls have hit the over in nine games, while Royals games have gone over seven times. Kennesaw State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 contests. Queens has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Queens Performance Insights

The Royals have a -45 scoring differential, falling short by three points per game. They're putting up 79.9 points per game, 68th in college basketball, and are allowing 82.9 per outing to rank 353rd in college basketball.

Queens averages 39.7 rebounds per game (64th in college basketball), compared to the 39.2 of its opponents.

Queens knocks down 9.9 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.9% from deep (168th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.7%.

Queens has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (221st in college basketball), two more than the 10.2 it forces (316th in college basketball).

