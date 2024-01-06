For bracketology insights around North Carolina and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How North Carolina ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 3-0 26 29 54

North Carolina's best wins

Against the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 7, North Carolina notched its signature win of the season, a 61-57 road victory. Indya Nivar was the top scorer in the signature win over Notre Dame, posting 16 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

75-51 at home over Syracuse (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 4

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 56/RPI) on November 12

61-52 over Oklahoma (No. 70/RPI) on December 19

82-76 at home over Clemson (No. 117/RPI) on December 31

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 173/RPI) on December 6

North Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, North Carolina has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 26th-most in the nation. But it also has four Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 16th-most.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, North Carolina has drawn the 26th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Tar Heels' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

UNC has 15 games left this season, and six of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Carolina's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

