What are North Carolina's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +3000

How North Carolina ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 3-0 8 9 13

North Carolina's best wins

North Carolina took down the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers, 100-92, on November 29, in its best win of the season. Against Tennessee, RJ Davis led the team by amassing 27 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

65-55 on the road over Clemson (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 6

81-69 over Oklahoma (No. 11/AP Poll) on December 20

78-70 at home over Florida State (No. 83/RPI) on December 2

87-72 over Arkansas (No. 105/RPI) on November 24

70-57 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 109/RPI) on January 2

North Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

North Carolina has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (three), but also has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (three).

North Carolina has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

North Carolina has to face the 12th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Tar Heels' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

UNC has 16 games left this year, including three contests versus Top 25 teams.

North Carolina's next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

NC State Wolfpack vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN

