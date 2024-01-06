North Carolina Central vs. Howard January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Howard Bison (4-9, 0-0 MEAC) face a fellow MEAC squad, the North Carolina Central Eagles (7-7, 0-0 MEAC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.
North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
North Carolina Central Players to Watch
- Po'Boigh King: 13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fred Cleveland Jr.: 15.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Darius Harris: 15.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Perry Smith Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Emmanuel Izunabor: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
Howard Players to Watch
- Bryce Harris: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Seth Towns: 15.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Marcus Dockery: 12.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shy Odom: 8.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jelani Williams: 6.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
North Carolina Central vs. Howard Stat Comparison
|North Carolina Central Rank
|North Carolina Central AVG
|Howard AVG
|Howard Rank
|174th
|75.4
|Points Scored
|77.5
|118th
|130th
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|79.2
|334th
|260th
|34.6
|Rebounds
|36.2
|208th
|174th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|258th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.8
|149th
|239th
|12.7
|Assists
|13.5
|180th
|131st
|11.3
|Turnovers
|15.0
|351st
