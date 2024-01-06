Saturday's game between the Howard Bison (3-11) and North Carolina Central Eagles (5-9) matching up at McDougald-McLendon Arena has a projected final score of 63-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Howard, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Eagles enter this matchup after a 65-59 loss to Chattanooga on Wednesday.

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 63, North Carolina Central 61

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

The Eagles notched their best win of the season on December 18, when they beat the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who rank No. 294 in our computer rankings, 65-63.

The Eagles have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).

North Carolina Central has three losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

65-63 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 294) on December 18

70-65 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 351) on December 21

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 353) on November 22

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (18-for-58)

13.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (18-for-58) Kimeira Burks: 14.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (36-for-107)

14.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 37.4 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (36-for-107) Morgan Callahan: 11.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.3 FG% Teneil Robertson: 6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

6.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Jada Tiggett: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 48.2 FG%

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -52 scoring differential, falling short by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 65.6 points per game to rank 194th in college basketball and are allowing 69.3 per outing to rank 284th in college basketball.

