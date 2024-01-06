The North Carolina Central Eagles (8-7, 0-0 MEAC) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Howard Bison (5-10, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina Central vs. Howard matchup in this article.

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Central Moneyline Howard Moneyline FanDuel North Carolina Central (-1.5) 148.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Betting Trends

North Carolina Central is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Eagles' 11 games have hit the over.

Howard is 6-7-1 ATS this year.

The Bison and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 14 times this year.

