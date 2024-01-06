How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (8-7, 0-0 MEAC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Howard Bison (5-10, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- The Eagles make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- In games North Carolina Central shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
- The Eagles are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 195th.
- The 77.9 points per game the Eagles score are the same as the Bison allow.
- When North Carolina Central scores more than 78.8 points, it is 5-1.
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison
- North Carolina Central is putting up 99.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 35.2 more points than it is averaging in road games (64).
- In 2023-24, the Eagles are ceding 63.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 73.8.
- In home games, North Carolina Central is making 3.5 more three-pointers per game (9) than in road games (5.5). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (25.4%).
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 102-50
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/20/2023
|Longwood
|W 79-70
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/3/2024
|Truett McConnell
|W 112-70
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/6/2024
|Howard
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/8/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|1/20/2024
|@ South Carolina State
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
