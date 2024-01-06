The North Carolina Central Eagles (8-7, 0-0 MEAC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Howard Bison (5-10, 0-0 MEAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McDougald-McLendon Arena. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina Central vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • The Eagles make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Bison have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
  • In games North Carolina Central shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 4-3 overall.
  • The Eagles are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bison sit at 195th.
  • The 77.9 points per game the Eagles score are the same as the Bison allow.
  • When North Carolina Central scores more than 78.8 points, it is 5-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison

  • North Carolina Central is putting up 99.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 35.2 more points than it is averaging in road games (64).
  • In 2023-24, the Eagles are ceding 63.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 73.8.
  • In home games, North Carolina Central is making 3.5 more three-pointers per game (9) than in road games (5.5). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (40%) compared to in road games (25.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Saint Andrews (NC) W 102-50 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/20/2023 Longwood W 79-70 McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/3/2024 Truett McConnell W 112-70 McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/6/2024 Howard - McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/8/2024 Norfolk State - McDougald-McLendon Arena
1/20/2024 @ South Carolina State - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.