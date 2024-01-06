When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will North Carolina Central be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How North Carolina Central ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-0 NR NR 273

North Carolina Central's best wins

North Carolina Central, in its signature win of the season, defeated the UNC Wilmington Seahawks 70-65 on December 21. In the victory against UNC Wilmington, Kyla Bryant recorded a team-high 23 points. Morgan Callahan came through with 20 points.

Next best wins

79-76 at home over Howard (No. 324/RPI) on January 6

65-63 on the road over UNC Asheville (No. 331/RPI) on December 18

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 335/RPI) on November 22

North Carolina Central's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Schedule insights

North Carolina Central has been handed the 304th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have two games against teams that are above .500 and nine games against teams with worse records than their own.

NCCU has 14 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Carolina Central's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 5:30 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

