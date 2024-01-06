Will North Carolina Central be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features North Carolina Central's complete tournament resume.

How North Carolina Central ranks

Record MEAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 1-0 NR NR 215

North Carolina Central's best wins

North Carolina Central's signature win this season came against the Longwood Lancers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 162) in the RPI. North Carolina Central secured the 79-70 win at home on December 20. Ja'Darius Harris, as the top point-getter in the victory over Longwood, delivered 21 points, while Fred Cleveland Jr. was second on the squad with 16.

Next best wins

73-54 at home over Howard (No. 293/RPI) on January 6

67-62 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 315/RPI) on December 12

78-75 on the road over Campbell (No. 354/RPI) on November 20

70-58 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 356/RPI) on November 26

North Carolina Central's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

North Carolina Central has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, North Carolina Central is facing the 208th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Eagles' 13 remaining games this year, 11 are against teams with worse records, and two are against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to NCCU's upcoming schedule, it has 13 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

North Carolina Central's next game

Matchup: North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans

North Carolina Central Eagles vs. Norfolk State Spartans Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 7:30 PM ET Location: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central Eagles -1.5

138.5 points

