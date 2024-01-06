2024 NCAA Bracketology: N.C. A&T Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on N.C. A&T to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
How N.C. A&T ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|181
N.C. A&T's best wins
In its signature win of the season, which took place on January 7, N.C. A&T beat the Towson Tigers (No. 100 in the RPI) by a score of 62-52. That signature win over Towson featured a team-best 16 points from Maleia Bracone. Chaniya Clark, with 10 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 123/RPI) on November 19
- 56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 160/RPI) on November 15
- 66-47 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 170/RPI) on December 20
- 57-54 on the road over Stetson (No. 315/RPI) on December 19
N.C. A&T's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-2
- Based on the RPI, N.C. A&T has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- N.C. A&T has the 157th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Aggies' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records north of .500.
- When it comes to NCAT's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
N.C. A&T's next game
- Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia
