Can we count on N.C. A&T to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How N.C. A&T ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-1 NR NR 181

N.C. A&T's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on January 7, N.C. A&T beat the Towson Tigers (No. 100 in the RPI) by a score of 62-52. That signature win over Towson featured a team-best 16 points from Maleia Bracone. Chaniya Clark, with 10 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 123/RPI) on November 19

56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 160/RPI) on November 15

66-47 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 170/RPI) on December 20

57-54 on the road over Stetson (No. 315/RPI) on December 19

N.C. A&T's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

Based on the RPI, N.C. A&T has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

N.C. A&T has the 157th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Aggies' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to NCAT's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

N.C. A&T's next game

Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies

William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

