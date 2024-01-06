Can we count on N.C. A&T to earn a spot in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How N.C. A&T ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
7-6 1-1 NR NR 181

N.C. A&T's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on January 7, N.C. A&T beat the Towson Tigers (No. 100 in the RPI) by a score of 62-52. That signature win over Towson featured a team-best 16 points from Maleia Bracone. Chaniya Clark, with 10 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

  • 56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 123/RPI) on November 19
  • 56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 160/RPI) on November 15
  • 66-47 over Bethune-Cookman (No. 170/RPI) on December 20
  • 57-54 on the road over Stetson (No. 315/RPI) on December 19

N.C. A&T's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

  • Based on the RPI, N.C. A&T has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

  • N.C. A&T has the 157th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
  • The Aggies' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and seven games against teams with records north of .500.
  • When it comes to NCAT's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

N.C. A&T's next game

  • Matchup: William & Mary Tribe vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies
  • Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia

