For bracketology insights around NC State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How NC State ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-1 2-1 3 4 2

NC State's best wins

NC State's best win of the season came on November 25 in a 78-60 victory versus the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes. In the victory against Colorado, River Baldwin compiled a team-leading 24 points. Aziaha James contributed 15 points.

Next best wins

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 22/RPI) on November 29

88-80 at home over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 4

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 71/RPI) on November 19

84-55 over Kentucky (No. 83/RPI) on November 23

NC State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 7-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Based on the RPI, NC State has three wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

The Wolfpack have tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, NC State has to deal with the 10th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Wolfpack have 13 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Looking at NC St's upcoming schedule, it has four games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

NC State's next game

Matchup: NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers

NC State Wolfpack vs. Virginia Cavaliers Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

