The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the NC State vs. Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

NC State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total NC State Moneyline Virginia Moneyline BetMGM NC State (-1.5) 127.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel NC State (-2.5) 127.5 -132 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

NC State vs. Virginia Betting Trends

NC State has put together a 4-7-2 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six out of the Wolfpack's 13 games have hit the over.

Virginia has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Cavaliers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 14 times this season.

NC State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), NC State is 51st in college basketball. It is far below that, 81st, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have made the Wolfpack's national championship odds the same now (+15000) compared to the beginning of the season (+15000).

NC State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.