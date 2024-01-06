The NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) will try to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at PNC Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State Stats Insights

The Wolfpack are shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

NC State is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 38.0% from the field.

The Wolfpack are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cavaliers sit at 332nd.

The Wolfpack record 77.8 points per game, 21.9 more points than the 55.9 the Cavaliers allow.

NC State has a 9-2 record when scoring more than 55.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

NC State posted 83.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 71.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wolfpack ceded 69.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 72.1.

NC State made 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Upcoming Schedule