Saturday's contest between the NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) and Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) matching up at PNC Arena has a projected final score of 68-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of NC State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

NC State vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Venue: PNC Arena

NC State vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 68, Virginia 66

Spread & Total Prediction for NC State vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: NC State (-1.6)

NC State (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 134.6

NC State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-8-0, while Virginia's is 8-6-0. A total of seven out of the Wolfpack's games this season have gone over the point total, and five of the Cavaliers' games have gone over. Over the last 10 games, NC State has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Virginia has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack average 77.8 points per game (114th in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per outing (119th in college basketball). They have a +118 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by nine points per game.

The 36.8 rebounds per game NC State averages rank 165th in the country. Its opponents record 36.9 per outing.

NC State knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (160th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 34% from deep while its opponents hit 33.2% from long range.

The Wolfpack average 98.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (100th in college basketball), and allow 87.3 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball).

NC State has won the turnover battle by 4.4 turnovers per game, committing 8.8 (11th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.2 (94th in college basketball).

