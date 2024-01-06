The Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

N.C. A&T vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

  • The Aggies are shooting 40.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 45.8% the Phoenix's opponents have shot this season.
  • N.C. A&T is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 189th.
  • The Aggies put up an average of 69.8 points per game, seven fewer points than the 76.8 the Phoenix give up to opponents.
  • N.C. A&T is 2-2 when it scores more than 76.8 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, N.C. A&T scored 74.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.
  • In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than away (81.3).
  • Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 85-82 HTC Center
12/30/2023 @ George Mason L 94-69 EagleBank Arena
1/4/2024 Campbell W 76-62 Corbett Sports Center
1/6/2024 @ Elon - Schar Center
1/11/2024 Drexel - Corbett Sports Center
1/15/2024 @ Hampton - Hampton Convocation Center

