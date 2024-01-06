The Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

N.C. A&T vs. Elon Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina

Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies are shooting 40.2% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 45.8% the Phoenix's opponents have shot this season.

N.C. A&T is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 45.8% from the field.

The Aggies are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Phoenix sit at 189th.

The Aggies put up an average of 69.8 points per game, seven fewer points than the 76.8 the Phoenix give up to opponents.

N.C. A&T is 2-2 when it scores more than 76.8 points.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, N.C. A&T scored 74.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.6.

In 2022-23, the Aggies allowed 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than away (81.3).

Beyond the arc, N.C. A&T sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.7 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (34.6%) as well.

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule