Saturday's contest features the Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) facing off at Schar Center (on January 6) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-74 victory for Elon.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

N.C. A&T vs. Elon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

N.C. A&T vs. Elon Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 79, N.C. A&T 74

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. Elon

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-5.7)

Elon is 4-7-0 against the spread, while N.C. A&T's ATS record this season is 7-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Phoenix are 8-3-0 and the Aggies are 9-4-0. Elon has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in the past 10 games. N.C. A&T has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies' -194 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.8 points per game (291st in college basketball) while giving up 83.6 per outing (358th in college basketball).

The 31.2 rebounds per game N.C. A&T accumulates rank 352nd in the nation, 9.3 fewer than the 40.5 its opponents grab.

N.C. A&T connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (224th in college basketball) at a 30% rate (317th in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make, shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc.

N.C. A&T has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (31st in college basketball) while forcing 11.4 (237th in college basketball).

