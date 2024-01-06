The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Gamecocks have also won five games in a row.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: CBS

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-3.5) 134.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-2.5) 133.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Mississippi State has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

South Carolina has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

A total of six Gamecocks games this year have gone over the point total.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Mississippi State is 35th in college basketball. It is four spots higher than that, 31st, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bulldogs have experienced the 15th-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the beginning to +8000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Mississippi State has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Gamecocks were +40000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and are now the same.

The implied probability of South Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

