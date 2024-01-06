Saturday's contest that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-69 in favor of Mississippi State. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

According to our computer prediction, South Carolina should cover the spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 135.5 total.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Line: Mississippi State -3.5

Point Total: 135.5

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, South Carolina 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

Pick ATS: South Carolina (+3.5)



South Carolina (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



Mississippi State's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, while South Carolina's is 8-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 5-6-0 and the Gamecocks are 4-7-0. The teams score an average of 151.7 points per game, 16.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the last 10 games, Mississippi State is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall while South Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have a +176 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game to rank 159th in college basketball and are giving up 62.7 per outing to rank 18th in college basketball.

Mississippi State wins the rebound battle by 8.4 boards on average. It collects 40.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 49th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.8 per outing.

Mississippi State hits 7.9 three-pointers per game (141st in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (5.7). It is shooting 31.9% from deep (255th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.3%.

The Bulldogs rank 128th in college basketball with 97.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 13th in college basketball defensively with 80.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Mississippi State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 12.2 per game (224th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (146th in college basketball play).

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks have a +161 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.4 points per game. They're putting up 75.5 points per game, 173rd in college basketball, and are giving up 63.1 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

South Carolina prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.3 boards. It records 37.1 rebounds per game (161st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.8.

South Carolina hits 2.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.8 (70th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.9.

South Carolina forces 9.9 turnovers per game (329th in college basketball) while committing 9.2 (22nd in college basketball).

