Sebastian Aho and Robert Thomas are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues square off at PNC Arena on Saturday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

Aho has been a big player for Carolina this season, with 46 points in 36 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Jan. 5 0 3 3 3 at Rangers Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 2 3 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 4 4 2 at Predators Dec. 27 1 3 4 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Seth Jarvis is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Jan. 5 1 0 1 3 at Rangers Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 30 1 0 1 4 vs. Canadiens Dec. 28 0 0 0 5 at Predators Dec. 27 1 1 2 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Thomas' 16 goals and 25 assists in 37 games for St. Louis add up to 41 total points on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Jan. 4 1 1 2 2 at Penguins Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 1 1 2 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Pavel Buchnevich has collected 29 points this season, with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Jan. 4 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 29 0 0 0 5 vs. Stars Dec. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 23 0 2 2 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.