Hurricanes vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 6
The Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) host the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1) at PNC Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have won five straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-1-3 while totaling 42 goals against 26 goals allowed. On 37 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 17 goals (45.9%).
To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to secure the win in Saturday's hockey game.
Hurricanes vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest expects a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Blues 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-190)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes (22-13-4 overall) have a 4-4-8 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- Carolina has 16 points (7-5-2) in the 14 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the six games this season the Hurricanes registered just one goal, they've finished 0-4-2 (two points).
- Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering two points).
- The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 28 times, and are 21-5-2 in those games (to register 44 points).
- In the 13 games when Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has an 8-5-0 record (16 points).
- In the 30 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 18-9-3 (39 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 4-2-1 to record nine points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|8th
|3.46
|Goals Scored
|2.86
|26th
|13th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|3.19
|18th
|4th
|33.3
|Shots
|30.5
|17th
|1st
|25.7
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|24th
|4th
|28.15%
|Power Play %
|11.11%
|31st
|9th
|82.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.59%
|19th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.