Entering a matchup with the St. Louis Blues (19-17-1), the Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-4) will be monitoring four players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6 at PNC Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Stefan Noesen RW Questionable Illness Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting Jesper Fast RW Questionable Upper Body Martin Necas C Questionable Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Justin Faulk D Out Lower Body Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (135 total, 3.5 per game).

Its +17 goal differential is the ninth-best in the league.

Blues Season Insights

The Blues have 106 goals this season (2.9 per game), 26th in the league.

St. Louis concedes 3.2 goals per game (118 total), which ranks 15th in the NHL.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -12.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-190) Blues (+155) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.