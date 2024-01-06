Saturday's Big South slate includes the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-11) meeting the High Point Panthers (5-7) at 1:00 PM ET.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

High Point Players to Watch

Lauren Bevis: 15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Nakyah Terrell: 8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Callie Scheier: 5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Amaria McNear: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Anna Haeger: 6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Ashley Hawkins: 15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lauren Bailey: 8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Micahla Funderburk: 8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

4.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

