For bracketology analysis on High Point and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

Want to bet on High Point's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How High Point ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-1 NR NR 227

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point's best wins

High Point's signature win this season came on December 21 in a 48-47 victory over the Campbell Camels. Aaliyah Collins led the charge against Campbell, compiling 12 points. Next on the team was Amaria McNear with eight points.

Next best wins

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 242/RPI) on November 17

74-64 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 302/RPI) on January 6

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 315/RPI) on November 14

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

High Point's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

High Point has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

High Point has been handed the 124th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have six games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have two contests against teams over .500.

Glancing at High Point's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

High Point's next game

Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers

UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming High Point games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.