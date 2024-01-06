2024 NCAA Bracketology: High Point Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology analysis on High Point and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.
How High Point ranks
|Record
|Big South Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-9
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|227
High Point's best wins
High Point's signature win this season came on December 21 in a 48-47 victory over the Campbell Camels. Aaliyah Collins led the charge against Campbell, compiling 12 points. Next on the team was Amaria McNear with eight points.
Next best wins
- 80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 242/RPI) on November 17
- 74-64 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 302/RPI) on January 6
- 59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 315/RPI) on November 14
High Point's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- High Point has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- High Point has been handed the 124th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- When it comes to the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have six games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have two contests against teams over .500.
- Glancing at High Point's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
High Point's next game
- Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. High Point Panthers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
