Will High Point be one of the teams to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features High Point's full tournament resume.

How High Point ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-4 2-0 NR NR 118

High Point's best wins

High Point captured its best win of the season on December 5 by claiming a 97-71 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts, the No. 77-ranked team based on the RPI. That signature win over Western Carolina included a team-leading 25 points from Duke Miles. Kimani Hamilton, with 17 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

74-63 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 83/RPI) on December 19

78-70 at home over Canisius (No. 130/RPI) on December 22

85-71 on the road over Radford (No. 132/RPI) on January 3

74-72 over Illinois State (No. 180/RPI) on November 21

82-68 over Iona (No. 195/RPI) on November 20

High Point's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

High Point has tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, High Point has been given the 316th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Panthers have 14 games left this season, including 12 against teams with worse records, and nine against teams with records over .500.

High Point has 14 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

High Point's next game

Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs

High Point Panthers vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

