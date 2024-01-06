The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the High Point vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline FanDuel High Point (-7.5) 150.5 -340 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

High Point has compiled a 12-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Panthers games have hit the over seven out of 14 times this season.

Gardner-Webb is 7-5-0 ATS this year.

A total of eight Runnin' Bulldogs games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.