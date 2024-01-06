The High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

High Point is 12-2 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Panthers are the third-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Runnin' Bulldogs sit at 60th.

The 85.3 points per game the Panthers put up are 12.4 more points than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (72.9).

High Point is 12-2 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison

In home games, High Point is averaging 10 more points per game (89.8) than it is when playing on the road (79.8).

Defensively the Panthers have been better at home this year, allowing 66.8 points per game, compared to 77.8 on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, High Point has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 10.8 treys per game with a 40.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.2 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage away from home.

High Point Upcoming Schedule