Guilford County, NC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
In Guilford County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
High Point Central High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.