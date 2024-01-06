North Carolina Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the Goldsboro High School vs. Washington High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Goldsboro High School is on the road versus Washington High School on Saturday, January 6 at 7:00 PM ET.
Goldsboro vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Washington, NC
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Beaufort County Games Today
Clayton High School at Washington High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Washington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Washington High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Washington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
