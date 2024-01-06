The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the High Point vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline FanDuel High Point (-6.5) 149.5 -320 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Betting Trends

Gardner-Webb has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 7-point underdogs this season, the Runnin' Bulldogs have an ATS record of 4-1.

High Point is 12-2-0 ATS this season.

A total of seven out of the Panthers' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.

