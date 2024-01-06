How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) hope to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- This season, Gardner-Webb has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.4% from the field.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are the 60th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 37th.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 73.3 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 72.5 the Panthers allow to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb is 4-3 when it scores more than 72.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Gardner-Webb is averaging 10.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than away (73.2).
- At home the Runnin' Bulldogs are conceding 65.4 points per game, 17.3 fewer points than they are away (82.7).
- At home, Gardner-Webb drains 9.0 triples per game, 2.2 more than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than away (29.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|L 69-66
|McKenzie Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Akron
|L 94-90
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ VCU
|L 87-73
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/6/2024
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|1/10/2024
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|1/13/2024
|Presbyterian
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.