Saturday's contest between the High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 80-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored High Point, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Gardner-Webb vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 80, Gardner-Webb 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Gardner-Webb vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-10.0)

High Point (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

High Point is 12-2-0 against the spread, while Gardner-Webb's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Panthers have hit the over in seven games, while Runnin' Bulldogs games have gone over eight times. Over the past 10 contests, High Point has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Gardner-Webb has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 73.3 points per game (219th in college basketball) and conceding 72.9 (225th in college basketball).

The 39.8 rebounds per game Gardner-Webb accumulates rank 61st in the country, 2.6 more than the 37.2 its opponents collect.

Gardner-Webb makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Gardner-Webb and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Runnin' Bulldogs commit 10.7 per game (92nd in college basketball) and force 11.0 (274th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.