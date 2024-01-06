Florida vs. Kentucky: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC) take a six-game winning streak into a home contest against the Kentucky Wildcats (10-2, 0-0 SEC), who have won four straight. It starts at 12:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Kentucky matchup in this article.
Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Moneyline
|Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida (-3.5)
|168.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Florida (-3.5)
|167.5
|-166
|+138
Florida vs. Kentucky Betting Trends
- Florida has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.
- A total of nine out of the Gators' 13 games this season have hit the over.
- Kentucky is 8-4-0 ATS this year.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total nine out of 12 times this year.
Florida Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- Bookmakers rate Florida higher (31st in the country) than the computer rankings do (35th).
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Gators currently have the same odds, going from +7000 at the start of the season to +7000.
- Florida's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.4%.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- The Wildcats were +1400 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +1800, which is the 49th-biggest change in the country.
- Kentucky's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 5.3%.
