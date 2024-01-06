Virginia Boys High School Basketball: How to Stream the First Flight High School vs. King's Fork High School Game - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, January 6, King's Fork High School will host First Flight High School, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
First Flight vs. King's Fork Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Suffolk County Games Today
Denbigh High School at Nansemond River High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Suffolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.