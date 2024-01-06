Elon vs. N.C. A&T January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10, 0-0 CAA) play a fellow CAA squad, the Elon Phoenix (6-6, 0-0 CAA), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Schar Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via FloHoops.
Elon vs. N.C. A&T Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Elon Players to Watch
- TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Rob Higgins: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- LA Pratt: 7.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 20 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camian Shell: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
Elon vs. N.C. A&T Stat Comparison
|Elon Rank
|Elon AVG
|N.C. A&T AVG
|N.C. A&T Rank
|68th
|80.4
|Points Scored
|69.3
|296th
|305th
|76.7
|Points Allowed
|84.6
|360th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|30.8
|354th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|241st
|89th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|6.9
|237th
|167th
|13.7
|Assists
|12.1
|282nd
|174th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|9.6
|38th
