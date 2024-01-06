What are Elon's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Elon ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 240

Elon's best wins

Elon took down the No. 103-ranked (according to the RPI) East Tennessee State Buccaneers, 79-76, on November 9, which goes down as its best win of the season. That signature victory over East Tennessee State featured a team-best 17 points from Max Mackinnon. LA Pratt, with 14 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

82-78 at home over Valparaiso (No. 309/RPI) on December 29

77-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 315/RPI) on January 6

82-79 at home over Presbyterian (No. 330/RPI) on November 27

83-69 over Holy Cross (No. 351/RPI) on November 18

86-72 over IUPUI (No. 361/RPI) on November 17

Elon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Phoenix are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Elon faces the 16th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Of the Phoenix's 16 remaining games this year, seven are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records over .500.

Elon's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Elon's next game

Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Elon Phoenix

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Elon Phoenix Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

