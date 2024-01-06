2024 NCAA Bracketology: Elon March Madness Resume | January 8
What are Elon's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.
How Elon ranks
|Record
|CAA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-7
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|240
Elon's best wins
Elon took down the No. 103-ranked (according to the RPI) East Tennessee State Buccaneers, 79-76, on November 9, which goes down as its best win of the season. That signature victory over East Tennessee State featured a team-best 17 points from Max Mackinnon. LA Pratt, with 14 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 82-78 at home over Valparaiso (No. 309/RPI) on December 29
- 77-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 315/RPI) on January 6
- 82-79 at home over Presbyterian (No. 330/RPI) on November 27
- 83-69 over Holy Cross (No. 351/RPI) on November 18
- 86-72 over IUPUI (No. 361/RPI) on November 17
Elon's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-2
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Phoenix are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Elon faces the 16th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- Of the Phoenix's 16 remaining games this year, seven are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records over .500.
- Elon's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Elon's next game
- Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Elon Phoenix
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV Channel: FloHoops
