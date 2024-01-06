The Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) welcome in the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Elon Stats Insights

  • The Phoenix are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 50.8% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • Elon has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.8% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Phoenix sit at 228th.
  • The Phoenix score only 3.8 fewer points per game (79.8) than the Aggies give up (83.6).
  • Elon is 3-0 when scoring more than 83.6 points.

Elon Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, Elon is averaging 27.5 more points per game (94.8) than it is in away games (67.3).
  • At home, the Phoenix are giving up 11 fewer points per game (71.8) than in away games (82.8).
  • At home, Elon is sinking 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (31.8%).

Elon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 @ South Carolina L 70-43 Colonial Life Arena
12/29/2023 Valparaiso W 82-78 Schar Center
1/4/2024 @ William & Mary L 77-70 Kaplan Arena
1/6/2024 N.C. A&T - Schar Center
1/11/2024 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena
1/13/2024 Drexel - Schar Center

