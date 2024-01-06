How to Watch Elon vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) welcome in the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) after victories in six home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Elon vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- Campbell vs Hampton (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Delaware vs Hofstra (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- UNC Wilmington vs Towson (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Drexel vs William & Mary (2:00 PM ET | January 6)
Elon Stats Insights
- The Phoenix are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 50.8% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- Elon has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.8% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Phoenix sit at 228th.
- The Phoenix score only 3.8 fewer points per game (79.8) than the Aggies give up (83.6).
- Elon is 3-0 when scoring more than 83.6 points.
Elon Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Elon is averaging 27.5 more points per game (94.8) than it is in away games (67.3).
- At home, the Phoenix are giving up 11 fewer points per game (71.8) than in away games (82.8).
- At home, Elon is sinking 1.6 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (6.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (31.8%).
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 70-43
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/29/2023
|Valparaiso
|W 82-78
|Schar Center
|1/4/2024
|@ William & Mary
|L 77-70
|Kaplan Arena
|1/6/2024
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Schar Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|1/13/2024
|Drexel
|-
|Schar Center
