Saturday's game between the Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) and North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) squaring off at Schar Center has a projected final score of 79-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Elon, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Elon, North Carolina

Elon, North Carolina Venue: Schar Center

Elon vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Elon 79, N.C. A&T 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Elon vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: Elon (-5.7)

Elon (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 153.2

Elon's record against the spread so far this season is 4-7-0, while N.C. A&T's is 7-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Phoenix are 8-3-0 and the Aggies are 9-4-0. Elon has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over the past 10 games. N.C. A&T has gone 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix average 79.8 points per game (67th in college basketball) while giving up 76.8 per contest (305th in college basketball). They have a +42 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.0 points per game.

Elon wins the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. It records 35.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 229th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 34.1 per contest.

Elon makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 36.6% from deep while its opponents hit 32.5% from long range.

The Phoenix score 100.5 points per 100 possessions (70th in college basketball), while giving up 96.8 points per 100 possessions (318th in college basketball).

Elon and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Phoenix commit 11.4 per game (143rd in college basketball) and force 11.0 (276th in college basketball action).

