Saturday's AAC slate includes the Memphis Tigers (4-7) versus the East Carolina Pirates (7-3), at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

East Carolina vs. Memphis Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other East Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Players to Watch

Amiya Joyner: 12.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK Danae McNeal: 19.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Micah Dennis: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Synia Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis Players to Watch

Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Madison Griggs: 17 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

17 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.