East Carolina vs. Memphis January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:14 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's AAC slate includes the Memphis Tigers (4-7) versus the East Carolina Pirates (7-3), at 3:00 PM ET.
East Carolina vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
East Carolina Players to Watch
- Amiya Joyner: 12.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK
- Danae McNeal: 19.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Micah Dennis: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Synia Johnson: 5.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
- Alasia Smith: 8.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Madison Griggs: 17 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kai Carter: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ki'ari Cain: 5.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aliyah Green: 1.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
