If you're looking for bracketology analysis of East Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How East Carolina ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 105

East Carolina's best wins

East Carolina's best victory of the season came against the George Mason Patriots, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to the RPI. East Carolina picked up the 65-44 home win on December 18. That signature win against George Mason featured a team-best 27 points from Amiya Joyner. Danae McNeal, with 18 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

82-54 at home over UTSA (No. 152/RPI) on January 2

68-37 on the road over Elon (No. 191/RPI) on November 6

64-63 on the road over Memphis (No. 198/RPI) on January 6

72-57 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 215/RPI) on December 4

105-35 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 223/RPI) on November 9

East Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), East Carolina is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

Schedule insights

East Carolina is facing the 109th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Pirates' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

East Carolina has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

East Carolina's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. UAB Blazers

East Carolina Pirates vs. UAB Blazers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

