For bracketology analysis on East Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How East Carolina ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 1-1 NR NR 265

East Carolina's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 30, East Carolina beat the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (No. 91 in the RPI) by a score of 74-66. Against UNC Wilmington, Brandon Johnson led the team by compiling 17 points to go along with nine rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

85-84 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 182/RPI) on November 21

62-57 at home over Tulsa (No. 234/RPI) on January 7

79-50 at home over Delaware State (No. 296/RPI) on December 20

63-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 305/RPI) on December 4

82-64 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 348/RPI) on November 20

East Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

East Carolina has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Pirates are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 46th-most wins.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, East Carolina has been handed the 243rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Looking at the Pirates' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of ECU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

East Carolina's next game

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates

Temple Owls vs. East Carolina Pirates Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

