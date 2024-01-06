Saturday's game at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has the East Carolina Pirates (8-4) going head to head against the Memphis Tigers (4-9) at 3:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 69-61 win for East Carolina.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Pirates earned an 82-54 win over UTSA.

East Carolina vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

East Carolina vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 69, Memphis 61

Other AAC Predictions

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Pirates' best win of the season came against the George Mason Patriots, a top 100 team (No. 93), according to our computer rankings. The Pirates captured the 65-44 home win on December 18.

The Pirates have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (four).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, East Carolina is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.

East Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

65-44 at home over George Mason (No. 93) on December 18

82-54 at home over UTSA (No. 167) on January 2

72-57 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 214) on December 4

68-37 on the road over Elon (No. 268) on November 6

105-35 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 269) on November 9

East Carolina Leaders

Danae McNeal: 18.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 39.9 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58)

18.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 39.9 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (19-for-58) Amiya Joyner: 11.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.1 FG%

11.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.7 BLK, 44.1 FG% Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

8.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Tatyana Wyche: 5 PTS, 50 FG%

5 PTS, 50 FG% Karina Gordon: 7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates' +145 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.6 points per game (178th in college basketball) while giving up 54.5 per contest (28th in college basketball).

