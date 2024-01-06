Duke vs. Notre Dame: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 6
The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) are big, 14.5-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 133.5.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Duke
|-14.5
|133.5
Duke Betting Records & Stats
- Duke's 12 games this season have all gone over this contest's total of 133.5 points.
- The average total in Duke's matchups this year is 150.2, 16.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Blue Devils are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Duke (7-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 8.3% more often than Notre Dame (7-7-0) this year.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 133.5
|% of Games Over 133.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duke
|12
|100%
|83.5
|146.3
|66.6
|131.4
|147.7
|Notre Dame
|4
|28.6%
|62.8
|146.3
|64.8
|131.4
|133.6
Additional Duke Insights & Trends
- Duke won nine games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- The Blue Devils average 83.5 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 64.8 the Fighting Irish give up.
- Duke has a 7-5 record against the spread and a 10-3 record overall when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duke
|7-5-0
|6-2
|7-5-0
|Notre Dame
|7-7-0
|2-1
|4-10-0
Duke vs. Notre Dame Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Duke
|Notre Dame
|16-0
|Home Record
|11-8
|4-6
|Away Record
|0-10
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-13-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73
|68
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.3
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-10-0
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-3-0
