Duke vs. Notre Dame January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC slate includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) meeting the Duke Blue Devils (8-3, 0-1 ACC) at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Players to Watch
- Kyle Filipowski: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 15.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jared McCain: 10.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 11.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Markus Burton: 16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- J.R. Konieczny: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tae Davis: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Roper: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Carey Booth: 6.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Duke vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|Duke AVG
|Duke Rank
|351st
|62.6
|Points Scored
|81.3
|52nd
|81st
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|77th
|218th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|35.5
|232nd
|194th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.5
|182nd
|343rd
|10.1
|Assists
|16.2
|55th
|154th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|8.4
|5th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.