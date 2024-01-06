The Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Duke (-14.5) 133.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Duke (-14.5) 133.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Duke has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

A total of seven out of the Blue Devils' 13 games this season have hit the over.

Notre Dame has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 14 times this season.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2200

+2200 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), Duke is ninth-best in college basketball. It is two spots higher than that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.

The Blue Devils were +1100 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +2200, which is the 36th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +2200 moneyline odds, is 4.3%.

