Duke vs. Notre Dame: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Duke Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Duke (-14.5)
|133.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Duke (-14.5)
|133.5
|-1400
|+800
Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Duke has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- A total of seven out of the Blue Devils' 13 games this season have hit the over.
- Notre Dame has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Fighting Irish and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 14 times this season.
Duke Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2200
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2200), Duke is ninth-best in college basketball. It is two spots higher than that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Blue Devils were +1100 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +2200, which is the 36th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Duke winning the national championship, based on its +2200 moneyline odds, is 4.3%.
