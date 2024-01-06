The No. 14 Duke Blue Devils (10-3, 1-1 ACC) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-8, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Purcell Pavilion. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.5% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have hit.

Duke is 10-2 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 228th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 195th.

The Blue Devils put up 83.5 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 64.8 the Fighting Irish give up.

Duke is 10-3 when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke scored 76.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.

The Blue Devils surrendered 60.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (68.4).

Looking at three-pointers, Duke performed better in home games last year, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage on the road.

