Can we count on Duke to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Duke ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 2-2 NR NR 19

Duke's best wins

Duke registered its best win of the season on November 6, when it secured an 83-53 victory over the Richmond Spiders, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 23), according to the RPI. Reigan Richardson was the leading scorer in the signature win over Richmond, recording 28 points with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

82-63 at home over FGCU (No. 27/RPI) on December 10

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 40/RPI) on November 30

70-45 at home over Toledo (No. 42/RPI) on December 20

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 67/RPI) on November 14

60-56 on the road over Virginia (No. 133/RPI) on January 7

Duke's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents according to the RPI, Duke is 4-3 (.571%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins, but also tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Blue Devils have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Duke has to overcome the fifth-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Blue Devils have 12 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have three upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Looking at Duke's upcoming schedule, it has seven games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Duke's next game

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Duke Blue Devils vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

