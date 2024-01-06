If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Duke and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +1300

+1300 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2000

How Duke ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-1 14 13 46

Duke's best wins

Duke's best win this season came against the Baylor Bears, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 18). Duke secured the 78-70 win on December 20 at a neutral site. With 21 points, Jared McCain was the leading scorer versus Baylor. Second on the team was Jeremy Roach, with 18 points.

Next best wins

86-66 at home over Syracuse (No. 19/RPI) on January 2

74-65 over Michigan State (No. 78/RPI) on November 14

89-68 at home over Hofstra (No. 89/RPI) on December 12

80-56 at home over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on December 9

67-59 on the road over Notre Dame (No. 158/RPI) on January 6

Duke's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Duke has two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 12th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Duke is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Duke has the 57th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Blue Devils have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Duke's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with three coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Duke's next game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Duke Blue Devils

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Duke Blue Devils Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: ESPN

