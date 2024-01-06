For bracketology analysis around Davidson and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Davidson ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 2-1 34 33 56

Davidson's best wins

Davidson captured its best win of the season on November 16 by registering a 69-62 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, a top 50 team in the RPI. Elle Sutphin led the charge versus Duke, tallying 19 points. Next on the team was Suzi-Rose Deegan with 18 points.

Next best wins

83-56 on the road over Charlotte (No. 91/RPI) on December 21

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 122/RPI) on November 29

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 160/RPI) on November 11

62-48 on the road over Morgan State (No. 211/RPI) on November 18

86-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 223/RPI) on November 7

Davidson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Davidson is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories.

The Wildcats have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Davidson gets the 253rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with eight contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Davidson's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Davidson's next game

Matchup: George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats

George Mason Patriots vs. Davidson Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia

