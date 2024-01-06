If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Davidson and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Davidson ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-1 NR NR 100

Davidson's best wins

Against the Charlotte 49ers, a top 100 team in the RPI, Davidson secured its signature win of the season on November 29, an 85-81 road victory. That signature victory over Charlotte featured a team-high 30 points from David Skogman. Bobby Durkin, with 18 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

82-73 at home over Wright State (No. 157/RPI) on December 2

64-61 over Maryland (No. 185/RPI) on November 10

79-61 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 259/RPI) on December 9

62-59 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 261/RPI) on December 21

72-69 over Ohio (No. 280/RPI) on December 30

Davidson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Davidson has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Davidson has the 118th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wildcats have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 13 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

In terms of Davidson's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Davidson's next game

Matchup: Davidson Wildcats vs. Rhode Island Rams

Davidson Wildcats vs. Rhode Island Rams Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

