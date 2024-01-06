The Creighton Bluejays (10-4, 1-2 Big East) take on the Providence Friars (11-3, 2-1 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Providence matchup.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Providence Betting Trends

Creighton has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, six out of the Bluejays' 14 games have gone over the point total.

Providence has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

In the Friars' 14 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Sportsbooks rate Creighton much higher (eighth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (16th-best).

The Bluejays have experienced the 46th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +2000.

Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +13000

+13000 The Friars have experienced the 26th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +10000 at the start of the season to +13000.

With odds of +13000, Providence has been given a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

